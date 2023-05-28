Barclays Lowers Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$122.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays from C$124.00 to C$122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$151.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$147.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$161.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$137.70.

TSE RY opened at C$123.08 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$116.75 and a 1-year high of C$140.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$130.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$132.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$171.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of C$15.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.07 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.5522252 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

