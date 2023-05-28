Barclays Raises Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Price Target to $10.00

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Japan Tobacco Stock Down 0.3 %

JAPAY stock opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34. Japan Tobacco has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Japan Tobacco alerts:

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.