Barclays Raises Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $38.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NTNX. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. OTR Global downgraded Nutanix to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.75.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average of $27.03. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $33.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter worth $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

