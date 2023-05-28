Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 100 ($1.24) price objective on the stock.

Victorian Plumbing Group Stock Up 0.1 %

VIC opened at GBX 79.10 ($0.98) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 77.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 78.06. The stock has a market cap of £257.26 million and a PE ratio of 2,636.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Victorian Plumbing Group has a 1-year low of GBX 33.50 ($0.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 96.90 ($1.21).

Victorian Plumbing Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a GBX 0.45 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Victorian Plumbing Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

Victorian Plumbing Group Company Profile

Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories. It offers a range of products to B2C and trade customers with approximately 125 brands, as well as designs and develops in-house products. The company's bathroom product lines include tiles, flooring, and lighting.

