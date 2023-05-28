Barclays Trims SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Target Price to $390.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $392.00 to $390.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $418.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $374.26.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $294.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $293.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 86.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.60. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $375.90.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.37 million. On average, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $752,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,677 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

