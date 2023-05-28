Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Short Interest Down 50.3% in May

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,100 shares, a decrease of 50.3% from the April 30th total of 251,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Barco Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BCNAF remained flat at $30.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average is $22.76. Barco has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $30.01.

Barco Company Profile

Barco NV engages in the designing and development of visualization solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. The Entertainment segment focuses on the delivery of projection, lighting, LED, and software solutions for professional markets, such as cinema, venues and hospitality, retail, and advertising.

