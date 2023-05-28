Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Short Interest Update

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,900 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 96,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Barrett Business Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BBSI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.99. 18,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,106. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.57. The company has a market capitalization of $571.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.35. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $100.85.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 39.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services in the first quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 57.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employers, and staffing and recruiting services.

