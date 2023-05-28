Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Short Interest Update

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the April 30th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Basf Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BASFY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 109,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,572. The company has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Basf has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter. Basf had a positive return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. On average, analysts predict that Basf will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Basf Cuts Dividend

About Basf

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.642 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Basf’s payout ratio is currently -1,675.00%.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

