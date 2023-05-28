Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC) Short Interest Up 85.7% in May

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in Battery Future Acquisition by 263.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,693,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after buying an additional 1,227,883 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Battery Future Acquisition by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,050,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Battery Future Acquisition by 1,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Battery Future Acquisition by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 888,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after acquiring an additional 365,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Battery Future Acquisition alerts:

Battery Future Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BFAC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.55. 100,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,089. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36. Battery Future Acquisition has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $11.27.

Battery Future Acquisition Company Profile

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on industries spearheading the shift from fossil fuels to electrification, including companies in the battery value chain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Battery Future Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battery Future Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.