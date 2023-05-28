Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Short Interest Update

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the April 30th total of 876,300 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the first quarter valued at $814,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Baudax Bio by 34.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 82,870 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Baudax Bio by 682.6% in the third quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 235,500 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Baudax Bio in the second quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Baudax Bio by 428.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87,828 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BXRX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 130,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,848. Baudax Bio has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $37.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62.

Baudax Bio ( NASDAQ:BXRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($12.33) EPS for the quarter. Baudax Bio had a negative return on equity of 1,050.53% and a negative net margin of 4,629.45%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Baudax Bio will post -9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMBA, which is in phase I clinical trial; BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent; and Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine.

