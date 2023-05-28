Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY) Short Interest Up 19.6% in May

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the April 30th total of 3,670,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 957,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Grey

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGRY. Softbank Group CORP. purchased a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,483,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,082,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Berkshire Grey by 11,104.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,193,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 1,182,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Berkshire Grey by 71.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,032,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after buying an additional 849,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Berkshire Grey by 134.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,262,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 724,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered Berkshire Grey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $1.40 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Berkshire Grey Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BGRY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.39. 250,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,344. Berkshire Grey has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Berkshire Grey had a negative return on equity of 157.23% and a negative net margin of 173.57%. The business had revenue of $13.31 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berkshire Grey will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

