Beta Wealth Group Inc. Acquires 4,307 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.73. 2,495,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,898. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.56. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

