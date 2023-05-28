Beta Wealth Group Inc. Buys Shares of 20,652 iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 287.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 1,401.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 6,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 4th quarter worth $202,000.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYZ stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $21.46. The stock had a trading volume of 208,677 shares. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $34.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $277.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

