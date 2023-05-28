Beta Wealth Group Inc. Buys Shares of 5,404 iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2,785.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 134,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 130,283 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 213,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth $787,000.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IGF traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.54. The company had a trading volume of 223,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,545. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.65. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $39.95 and a 1-year high of $51.74.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.