Beta Wealth Group Inc. Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Beta Wealth Group Inc. owned 1.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44,006 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 62,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 626.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 21,315 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PHDG traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,828. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $220.70 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.91.

About Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

