Beta Wealth Group Inc. Has $5.04 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 3.4% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VHT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.71. 137,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,083. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.93. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $259.04. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

