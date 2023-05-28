Beta Wealth Group Inc. Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $30.81. 12,295,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,450,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.04.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.76.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

