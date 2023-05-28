Beta Wealth Group Inc. Raises Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,445 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,336 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:TJX traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,419,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,150,361. The company has a market capitalization of $88.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.48.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

