Beta Wealth Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $8,391,773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.13.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at $23,532,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 193,131 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $27,526,961.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,437,361 shares in the company, valued at $37,832,787,063.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,532,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,763,036 shares of company stock worth $2,801,006,374 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,240,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,982,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.90 and a 1 year high of $154.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.92.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

