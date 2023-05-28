Beta Wealth Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 2.4% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,816,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,461,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,667 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,092,000 after purchasing an additional 56,104 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,626,000 after buying an additional 471,562 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 242.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,042,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,519,000 after buying an additional 738,345 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VYMI stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,067. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $51.24 and a 52-week high of $66.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.