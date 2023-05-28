Beta Wealth Group Inc. Takes $324,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $777,111,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,676,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490,705 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,846,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $248,336,000 after buying an additional 2,928,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,085,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $884,090,000 after buying an additional 2,319,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,765 shares of company stock worth $10,474,960. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $6.68 on Friday, reaching $127.03. 92,922,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,740,536. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.90 and a 200-day moving average of $82.15. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $127.43. The company has a market capitalization of $204.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.30, a PEG ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

