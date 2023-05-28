Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Short Interest Update

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,290,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the April 30th total of 19,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days. Currently, 43.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BYND traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,097,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,159. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $44.59. The firm has a market cap of $664.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $92.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.58) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.