Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) Short Interest Down 21.4% in May

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the April 30th total of 145,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BZQIF remained flat at $1.32 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $1.90.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Company Profile
