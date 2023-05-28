Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) Short Interest Down 21.4% in May

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIFGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the April 30th total of 145,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZQIF remained flat at $1.32 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $1.90.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bezeq The Israeli Telecommunication Corp. Ltd. engages in providing communication services. It operates through the following segments: Fixed-Line Domestic Communications, Cellular Communications, Internet, International Communications, and NEP, and Multi-Channel Television. The Fixed-Line Domestic Communications segment provides telephony services, internet infrastructure and access services, transmission and data communications services, and wholesale service for use of the Company’s physical infrastructures.

Featured Articles

