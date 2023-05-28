BHP Group (LON:BHP) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,300 ($28.61) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BHP. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($31.72) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,550 ($31.72) to GBX 2,370 ($29.48) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 2,400 ($29.85) target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($34.83) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,503.33 ($31.14).

Shares of LON BHP opened at GBX 2,287 ($28.45) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37. The company has a market capitalization of £115.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 788.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.80. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,998.60 ($24.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,880.50 ($35.83). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,391.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,538.96.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

