Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($14.93) target price on the stock.
Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.68) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.
Shares of BYG opened at GBX 1,117 ($13.89) on Wednesday. Big Yellow Group has a one year low of GBX 938.50 ($11.67) and a one year high of GBX 1,440 ($17.91). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,177.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,181.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,792.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.59.
Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.
