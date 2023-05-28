Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($14.93) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.68) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Shares of BYG opened at GBX 1,117 ($13.89) on Wednesday. Big Yellow Group has a one year low of GBX 938.50 ($11.67) and a one year high of GBX 1,440 ($17.91). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,177.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,181.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,792.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a GBX 22.90 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $22.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11,250.00%.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

