Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Bio-Path Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62. The company has a market cap of $13.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.30. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $4.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Path

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter H. Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

