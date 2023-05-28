Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Short Interest Update

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the April 30th total of 10,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 97,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biocept stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.69% of Biocept worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group cut Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Biocept in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Biocept Stock Down 6.9 %

Biocept Company Profile

BIOC stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.16. 318,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,307. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.92. Biocept has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which engages in the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. The company was founded on May 12, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

