Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Short Interest Update

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,100 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the April 30th total of 317,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insider Activity at Biodesix

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 56,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $65,299.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,475,396 shares in the company, valued at $23,546,705.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,125 shares of company stock worth $23,746. 63.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Biodesix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Biodesix during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000.

Biodesix Price Performance

NASDAQ BDSX traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 94,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,153. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80. Biodesix has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. Biodesix had a negative net margin of 168.37% and a negative return on equity of 863.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biodesix will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

