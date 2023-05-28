Bitcoin Private Market Cap Hits $1.16 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 28th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000862 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $21.32 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00122121 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00045630 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00031241 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001029 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

