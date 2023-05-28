BitTorrent-New Hits Market Capitalization of $578.75 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $578.75 million and approximately $16.94 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00009312 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003229 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003292 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003120 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001038 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002982 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002947 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000958 BTC.
About BitTorrent-New
BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.
