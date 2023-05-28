BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ stock opened at $61.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.42. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $80.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Activity

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $544,178.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,614,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,297,000 after buying an additional 125,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,666,000 after acquiring an additional 139,425 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,184,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,451,000 after acquiring an additional 67,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,581,000 after purchasing an additional 147,014 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.