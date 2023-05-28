BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) versus Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Financial Survey

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) and Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.7%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 439.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility and Risk

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniAssets Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Goldman Sachs BDC $357.45 million 4.02 $55.00 million $0.41 32.00

This table compares BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and Goldman Sachs BDC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniAssets Fund.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.8% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and Goldman Sachs BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniAssets Fund N/A N/A N/A Goldman Sachs BDC 10.90% 14.15% 6.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and Goldman Sachs BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock MuniAssets Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Goldman Sachs BDC 0 4 0 0 2.00

Goldman Sachs BDC has a consensus price target of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 19.41%. Given Goldman Sachs BDC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Goldman Sachs BDC is more favorable than BlackRock MuniAssets Fund.

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats BlackRock MuniAssets Fund on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund was formerly known as MuniAssets Fund, Inc. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. was formed on June 25, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

