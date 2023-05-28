Blockearth (BLET) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

Blockearth (BLET) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. Blockearth has a market cap of $36.50 million and $0.50 worth of Blockearth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockearth token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000532 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Blockearth has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Blockearth was first traded on October 7th, 2021. Blockearth’s official Twitter account is @blockearth_g and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockearth’s official website is blockearth.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockearth (BLET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blockearth has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Blockearth is 0.12621394 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockearth.io/.”

