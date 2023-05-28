Blur (BLUR) Price Up 12.3% Over Last 7 Days

Blur (BLUR) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Blur has a total market cap of $42.78 million and $33.67 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blur has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One Blur token can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001880 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blur Token Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. Blur’s official website is blur.io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 479,593,474.12480974 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.5183229 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $35,425,887.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

