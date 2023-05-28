BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Up 62.7% in May

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 62.7% from the April 30th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

Shares of BNPQY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.29. The stock had a trading volume of 93,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,241. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.78. The firm has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

BNP Paribas Increases Dividend

BNP Paribas Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.7982 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from BNP Paribas’s previous dividend of $1.66. This represents a dividend yield of 5.67%. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.72%.

(Get Rating)

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.