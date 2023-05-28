BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Up 73.2% in May

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 73.2% from the April 30th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DCF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $7.57. 10,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,570. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $8.14.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Cuts Dividend

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

