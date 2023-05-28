Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Position Lowered by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lessened its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Booking were worth $16,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Booking by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $6.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,591.13. The stock had a trading volume of 465,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,836. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,786.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,627.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,370.75. The company has a market capitalization of $95.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,753.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,636. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.