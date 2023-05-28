Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 675,500 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the April 30th total of 893,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,377.5 days.

Boralex Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BRLXF remained flat at $28.00 on Friday. 797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033. Boralex has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $39.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRLXF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Boralex from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex, Inc engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities. It operates through the following segments: Wind Power Stations, Hydroelectric Power Stations, Solar Power Stations, Thermal Power Power Stations, and Corporate. The company was founded on November 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

