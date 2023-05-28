Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the April 30th total of 4,510,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 888,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Bright Green

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bright Green by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 161,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Green by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 65,573 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Green in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bright Green by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 55,876 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Green by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,128,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,665 shares during the period. 8.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Green Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BGXX traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.82. 437,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,219. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $143.02 million and a PE ratio of -4.32. Bright Green has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.06.

About Bright Green

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the propagation, cultivation, and manufacturing of cannabis products. It intends to offer cannabis products, including cannabis flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vape pens, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

Featured Articles

