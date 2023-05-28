Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on May 28th, 2023

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXXGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the April 30th total of 4,510,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 888,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Bright Green

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bright Green by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 161,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Green by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 65,573 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Green in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bright Green by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 55,876 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Green by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,128,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,665 shares during the period. 8.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Green Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BGXX traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.82. 437,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,219. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $143.02 million and a PE ratio of -4.32. Bright Green has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.06.

About Bright Green

(Get Rating)

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the propagation, cultivation, and manufacturing of cannabis products. It intends to offer cannabis products, including cannabis flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vape pens, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.