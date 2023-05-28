Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Short Interest Up 86.7% in May

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 86.7% from the April 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BHFAN traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.65. 11,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,340. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.31.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 10th will be issued a $0.3359 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.