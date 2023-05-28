BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $17,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AutoZone by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 466,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,521,000 after buying an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in AutoZone by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 152,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,916,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in AutoZone by 24.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,731,000 after buying an additional 28,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,082,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $617,860.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoZone Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,890.00 to $2,120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,683.56.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,460.79 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,959.58 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,577.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,498.86. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $29.03 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 129.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Articles

