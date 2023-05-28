BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $19.94 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $19,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $128.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.40 and a 200-day moving average of $135.11. The company has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a PE ratio of 91.13, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $108.64 and a one year high of $149.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,480.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,708 shares of company stock worth $927,717. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PGR. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.13.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

