BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 285,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,737 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in BCE were worth $12,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.72.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $45.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.97. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.92%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

