BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 10,354 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,354 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $176.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.65. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.