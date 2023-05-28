BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,427 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.12% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $16,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,614,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,770,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 38,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 7.1 %

BAH opened at $96.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $79.85 and a one year high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Stories

