BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,387 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.07% of Brown & Brown worth $10,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 37.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 608.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 37,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

BRO stock opened at $62.87 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.01%.

A number of analysts have commented on BRO shares. Citigroup raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

