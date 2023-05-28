BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 6,000 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $14,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,605,000 after purchasing an additional 63,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,620,000 after acquiring an additional 38,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,594,000 after acquiring an additional 59,991 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 817,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,072,000 after acquiring an additional 144,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 730,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,604,000 after acquiring an additional 184,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $589,190.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,546. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lincoln Electric news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,801.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $589,190.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $173.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 31.96%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

