BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 75,875 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,875 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in AT&T by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 78,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

AT&T Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE T opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

