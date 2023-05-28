Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Brookfield Business Partners has a payout ratio of 416.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 0.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBU. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,576,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,739,000 after buying an additional 238,803 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 184.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 110.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrials, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

