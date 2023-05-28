Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (BIPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on June 30th

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3825 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $47.02 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $50.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

